Construction begins on NYCFC's new stadium in Queens

Groundbreaking held for new NYCFC stadium in Queens

Groundbreaking held for new NYCFC stadium in Queens

Groundbreaking held for new NYCFC stadium in Queens

NEW YORK -- Shovels broke ground Wednesday at the future site of New York City's first soccer-specific stadium, named Etihad Park for the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

"Today is a once-in-a-generation historic victory for this neighborhood," Mayor Eric Adams said.

New York City FC's $780 million, 25,000-seat venue in the shadow of Citi Field is billed as the first fully electric stadium in Major League Soccer.

Since NYCFC's inception in 2015, the team has played matches at both Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

"We're very grateful for the Yankees and the Mets to be hosting us, but I think it's time for us to move into our own stadium," player Kevin O'Toole said.

Willets Park's transformation continues

Etihad Park is privately financed as part of a multi-phase Willets Point redevelopment plan, which officials say will include retail, a hotel, a public school, and affordable housing.

"When the plan's complete, you're going to see a whole new neighborhood," NYCFC's CEO Brad Sims said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards welcomed the world's game to the world's borough.

"F. Scott Fitzgerald called this very spot the valley of ashes. I don't know about you, but I do not see any ashes today," he said.

In the months leading up to the groundbreaking, community members shared concerns with CBS New York over the impacts to existing local businesses, including a stretch of auto body shops that has defined the area for years.

"Many of those shops are finding new homes. And this is exciting because this is 1,500 permanent jobs, 14,000 construction jobs, and new homes for over 2,500 New York City families," NYC Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Andrew Kimball said.

Sims said the project will also account for concerns over traffic flow.

"There will not be Mets games and New York City FC games going on simultaneously," he said.

NYCFC fan Andre Tessier said he plans to be in the stands for the stadium's first game.

"What can you not love about the sport? It's got action. It's got pathos. It's got heroism. It's got defeat. It's got everything," he said. "It's truly the beautiful game."

Etihad Park is expected to open its doors in 2027.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.