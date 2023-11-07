Watch CBS News
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen unveils $8 billion proposal for Queens entertainment complex

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has unveiled an $8 billion proposal to build a massive entertainment complex in Queens.

The project would turn empty parking lots near Citi Field into a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, a live music venue, a food hall and 20 acres of park space.

It's part of Cohen's bid to win a state casino license.

"It's going to be an $8 billion investment in Queens, 15,000 construction jobs -- both temporary and permanent -- and a way to transform an entire area to continue to cement Queens as kind of our sports and entertainment mecca for the entire city," said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

The state has allocated three casino licenses for the entire downstate area.

The Empire City Casino in Yonkers and the Racino at Aqueduct are expected to get two of the licenses.

There is intense competition for the third.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 6:43 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

