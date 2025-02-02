Grammys winners list for 2025: Live updates

The 2025 Grammy Awards are honoring the standouts in music from last year, as artists, producers and fans are eager to find out who will bring home the night's top prizes a little under three months after nominations were announced.

Beyoncé earned the most nominations, 11, for her album "Cowboy Carter" — becoming the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 throughout her career. She is nominated in all three of the major general categories: record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

Joining her in all three categories are Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Eilish, along with Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX, received seven nominations this year. Swift, Carpenter and Roan earned six nods, with Carpenter and Roan both competing for best new artist.

Comedian and former host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah has returned to host the ceremony for a fifth straight year. Eilish, Roan, Charli XCX and Carpenter are all scheduled to perform. Swift, while not listed as a performer this year, will be presenting an award.

In addition to celebrating the best in music, this year's show is also focused on the devastating wildfires that burned throughout the Los Angeles area last month, killing at least 29 people.

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CBS said in a news release.

The Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show is airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Here is the list of major award winners:

Best Rap Album

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" — Doechii — Winner

"Might Delete Later" — J. Cole

"The Auditorium, Vol. 1" — Common and Pete Rock

"The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" — Eminem

"We Don't Trust You" — Future and Metro Boomin

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Short n' Sweet" — Sabrina Carpenter — Winner

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" — Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" — Ariana Grande

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" — Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" — Taylor Swift