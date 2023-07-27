Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE world tour at MetLife Stadium: Everything you need to know

NEW YORK -- The one and only Beyoncé is gracing the Garden State with her RENAISSANCE world tour Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Beyhive is expected to swarm East Rutherford, New Jersey for the highly anticipated shows.

CBS New York has everything you need to know about getting to and from the stadium. We also have a roundup of rules from the MetLife Stadium website.

When to get the party started

The stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m. before the concert kicks off at 8 p.m. Parking lots will open early at 3 p.m.

Getting there on mass transit

New Jersey Transit says Meadowlands Station Rail service to Meadowlands Station from Secaucus Junction will start at 4:31 pm. The final Meadowlands Station-bound train will depart from Secaucus Junction at 8:17 p.m.

Heading back home, the last train from MetLife Stadium will not leave Meadowland Station any earlier than 1 a.m.

On-site parking options

On-site parking lots open at 3 p.m. and cost $40 per car, $100 for limousines and $160 for buses.

Are there any tailgating rules?

1 vehicle = 1 space: All tailgating items must be set up in front of or behind one vehicle. Roadways and additional spaces are to remain clear for fellow guests and emergency vehicles.

Alcohol guidelines: All New Jersey alcohol consumption and distribution laws will be strictly enforced by New Jersey State Police and MetLife Stadium Staff.

Charter buses: Charter bus parking is located in Lot L.

Cooking / Use of grills: We ask that all guests safely set-up, operate and extinguish all cooking and grilling materials. Please extinguish and dispose of all cooking and grilling materials. Hot coals are to be disposed of in hot coal containers which are located at the perimeter of parking lots. The use of grills is NOT PERMITTED on any level of the Arena parking deck.

RVs / Large vehicles: Will not be permitted to park in the Arena parking decks.

Ticket resale: Ticket reselling is not authorized on MetLife Sports Complex property. Be aware that tickets purchased from sources other than MetLife Stadium, Giants, Jets or an authorized ticket outlet may be counterfeit and may not be accepted. This includes the reselling of parking permits on the roadways leading into MetLife Sports Complex.

Vending / Solicitation: Unauthorized soliciting or the collection of contributions, vending, distribution of flyers, or other materials is not permitted.

Waste: Please dispose of all waste materials in the proper trash, recycling, and hot coal containers.

What's allowed inside?

Dos:

Clear bags that are 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size (1 bag per person)

Small purses/handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size (1 per person)

Food of any kind that is contained in a clear plastic bag

Factory-sealed, plastic bottles of water or soft drinks that are 20 oz. or less in size (caps will be removed by Safety Services team members)

Reusable water bottles (both plastic and aluminum). Bottles must be empty upon entry. See Water Fountains for a list of water fountain locations where bottles may be filled.

Still-photography cameras with a lens that is 6" or less in length not contained in a case

Hand-carried jackets, blankets, or other items, which will be patted down or searched

Official national flags that can reasonably be hand-held by a single person and do not obstruct the view of other guests (no sticks or poles)

Small handheld portable phone chargers

Don'ts:

Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" in size including purses/handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, and briefcases/computer bags

Battery operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Seat cushions of any size except those for medical needs

Glass bottles, cans, coolers of any kind, thermoses or ice chests

Alcohol of any kind

Banners and signs of any size (unless otherwise noted on individual event page)

Flags that are not the official flag of a country, ones that are displayed on a stick or a pole or cannot reasonably be hand-held by a single person

Umbrellas, strollers, laser pointers, and balls of any kind including full-sized footballs

Drones

Single purpose video cameras or still-photography cameras with a lens longer than 6"

Weapons, including firearms, knives and any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Stadium management

Any animal with the exception of a service animal

Adult sized football helmets with facemasks

Any other item deemed inappropriate by Stadium management