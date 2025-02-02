Beyoncé announces "Cowboy Carter" tour ahead of the Grammys

Beyoncé is taking "Cowboy Carter" on tour. The star confirmed her concert plans early Sunday morning in a pair of rousing social media posts that drew millions of reactions but left most details to the imagination.

An initial video clip of a rodeo-style billboard with "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" spelled out in lights popped up on Beyoncé's Instagram page after midnight Eastern Time, and a portrait of the singer quickly followed alongside the caption "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025." Exact dates, ticketing and location information are still under wraps.

Her fans had been expecting an announcement. Beyoncé first teased big news in an Instagram post shared on the heels of her halftime performance at the Houston NFL game on Christmas Day, which Netflix filmed for the streaming special "Beyoncé Bowl." Originally slated for Jan. 14, the artist later postponed the announcement as wildfires devastated huge swaths of Los Angeles.

"I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss," Beyoncé said in a statement at the time, pledging a $2.5 million donation to relief efforts through her foundation BeyGood. "We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

Beyonce performs during the halftime show of the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

The tour announcement dropped ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards that will take place as scheduled Sunday in Los Angeles despite other Hollywood awards bodies delaying their ceremonies in light of the fires.

Beyoncé leads the nominations at the Grammys this year, earning 11 nods from the Recording Academy for "Cowboy Carter," a genre-bending hit that broke cultural boundaries and held top spots on the Billboard music charts when it debuted last spring. Her latest round of Grammy nominations pushed Beyoncé's career tally to 99, and she officially became the most-nominated artist in the award show's history. She is not expected to perform at the ceremony.

