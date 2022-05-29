Bethpage Air Show ready for takeoff Sunday after storms wash out Saturday's event

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- The annual Bethpage Air Show takes off Sunday after severe weather forced organizers to cancel Saturday's event at Jones Beach.

It's been a difficult few years for the air show, weather-wise. But Sunday is shaping up to be picture-perfect, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Storms on Saturday delayed and ultimately canceled the performances. First, fog was a factor. Then, heavy rain and lightning.

The iconic Long Island event draws as many as 300,000 spectators who are wowed by pilots soaring, tumbling and diving over Jones Beach.

Performers this year include the Golden Knights and the U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels, who are headlining for the first time in three years.

Spectators say the show is a great way to honor our nation's veterans, military and those who have fallen.

"We love it all. Love the parachuters when they come down and also all of the other stunt pilots. They're excellent," said Joan Dearborn. "The remembrance of the veterans, that's the main focus."

Sunday's air show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials encourage people to monitor the Bethpage Air Show app and social media pages to find out which parking fields are open. Large crowds are expected since there are no capacity limits this year.