Bethpage Air Show ends early Saturday due to unsafe weather conditions

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- The remainder of Saturday's Bethpage Air show at Jones Beach was canceled due to unsafe weather conditions.

Friday's scheduled practice was also canceled due to weather.

Sunday's show will go on as planned at 10 a.m.

Due to forecasted thunder storms, lightning, and unsafe weather conditions for the pilots and spectators, the remainder... Posted by Bethpage Federal Credit Union Air Show on Saturday, May 28, 2022

As many as 300,000 people are expected to attend. Officials are promising a safe and secure event.

"The toll plazas leading into Jones Beach were eliminated years ago. So you go right to the parking field. If you monitor the park app and the Bethpage Air Show app, you'll see what parking fields are open and you just go to those parking fields and there are minimum delays," said New York State Parks Regional Director George Gorman. "It's a great day for us to honor our veterans, honor our military and honor those who have fallen in service to their country."

The elite U.S. Navy Blue Angels are headlining for the first time in three years.