Union County, New Jersey home deemed unsafe due to possible earthquake damage

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. -- More than a week after an earthquake shook the Northeast, we're learning of more possible damage in New Jersey.

A home in Berkeley Heights, Union County has now been deemed unsafe.

The Berkeley Heights Fire Department says the foundation of the home failed, and investigators believe the earthquake on April 5 may have been a contributing factor.

The home on Maple and Baker avenues has been blocked off, and one person living in the home was forced to evacuate.

Investigators say saturated soil underneath the home and lack of maintenance were the main causes of the damage.

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake was centered in Readington Township, Hunterdon County and was followed by dozens of aftershocks in the days after, including a 2.6 magnitude aftershock centered near Gladstone on Wednesday.

The quake and aftershocks have thus far resulted in only minor damage in the Tri-State Area, including reports of gas leaks and a water main break. There were initial fears in Newark that the earthquake had caused the foundations of three neighboring homes to shift, but they were later determined to be safe.

The gym in a New York City middle school was deemed unsafe after Department of Buildings inspectors found cracks inside, but the rest of the school was determined to be OK. Janno Lieber, CEO and chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, says the quake had "literally no impacts, no discernable impacts" on tunnels and bridges.

Experts previously cautioned that aftershocks could continue for about a week after the initial quake.