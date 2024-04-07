Earthquake had "literally no impacts" on New York City bridges, tunnels or subways, MTA boss says

Janno Lieber, CEO and chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, appeared on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" in the aftermath of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled New York City and much of the Northeast.

Plus, the agency is on the verge of collecting a $15 toll from most drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street.

NYC bridges, tunnels, subway system held up in earthquake

Following the earthquake, Lieber said, "Within five minutes after the earthquake, we were checking the Queens Midtown Tunnel, the Hugh Carey Battery Tunnel, the bridges as well, and there was literally no impacts, no discernable impacts. Those investigations continue with engineering professionals, but I've got to say bridges and tunnels are designed for a much higher level of seismic activity than we received in this episode."

On the congestion pricing front, New York and New Jersey went head-to-head in court as the Garden State made a last-ditch effort to stop the June rollout of congestion pricing.

The cost of congestion pricing

Congestion pricing is coming down the tracks, but many New Yorkers worry about the impact it will have on their lives. We asked them to weigh in.

