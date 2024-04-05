Earthquake compromises homes in New Jersey, dozens displaced

NEW YORK -- Although no major damage was reported in Friday's earthquake in New Jersey, more than two dozen people's homes were compromised in Newark.

Authorities said the residents were evacuated from the buildings because the foundations may have shifted.

Resident Paul Cary felt intense vibrations to his multi-family home on 7th Avenue and 3rd Street.

"It just felt like a lot of wind," said Cary. "I heard these rumblings. So I figured it was outside, I figured something was happening outside. So I didn't pay any attention to it, until about half an hour later. The fire department comes and says you gotta leave."

Cary evacuated with his two cats. Once outside, he saw his house was almost leaning into his neighbor's home. He said there used to be a foot or two between them, but now there's damage where the roofs are touching.

Authorities confirmed three buildings on 7th Avenue were deemed unsafe, prompting the relocation of 10 families, including 25 adults and three children.

Only one of the homes was deemed structurally unsafe, but it put the other two at risk.

Homeless outreach services were deployed to assist the families to ensure they have somewhere to go.