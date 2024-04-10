2.6 earthquake aftershock hits New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Another aftershock rumbled in New Jersey Wednesday morning, days after the East Coast was rocked by one of the East Coast's strongest earthquakes in a century.

A 2.6 magnitude aftershock hit around 10:22 a.m. near Gladstone, N.J., according to the United States Geological Survey.

Authorities had previously warned that aftershocks could continue for a week or so after Friday's quake.

"While aftershocks are a concern for this first 24, 36, 72-hour period out to about a week, the entire East Coast is a seismically active area. But most of the earthquakes are relatively small," said Dax Soule, a seismologist and assistant professor at Queens College.

Friday morning's 4.8 magnitude quake hit Readington Township, N.J. and was felt across the Northeast. It was followed by at least 32 aftershocks, including a 3.8 magnitude one Friday evening.

If a significant aftershock should hit, authorities remind people to drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and seek shelter under a piece of furniture either in a doorway or next to an interior wall.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or significant damage to major infrastructure as a result of Friday's earthquake and resulting aftershocks. There were, however, several reports of minor damage throughout the area. including multiple reports of gas leaks and a water main break.

The USGS said Friday's earthquake was felt from Washington, D.C. to Maine.

In 1884, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook the East Coast. The record for earthquakes in New Jersey is 5.3.