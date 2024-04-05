N.J. Governor Phil Murphy addresses today's earthquake, aftershocks: "We're still on high alert"

TRENTON, N.J. - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck New Jersey Friday, reverberating across the Hudson River to New York City, and rattling the entire Northeast region.

There were no immediate reports of severe damage however.

Gov. Phil Murphy praised the reaction of first responders in New Jersey.

"The reaction was swift and very impressive by the likes of the Port Authority, our State Police opening up its emergency operations center, local and county officials," Murphy said.

About an hour after the initial quake struck, a 2.0 aftershock hit Bedminster, N.J. Murphy said such aftershocks were to be expected.

"So far, so good, but we're not taking anything for granted. We're going to expect aftershocks, et cetera. We're still on high alert, as you can imagine," he said. "We're hearing limited, little to no injuries, thank God. Folks using their common sense, which is the way to be in something like this, which is to not panic, but be level headed."

Murphy said he was out of state when the quake hit, and got a call about it as soon as it hit from his son.

"I am at a conference out of state, so I did not feel it. But our son, who is at home in Middletown, about 40-50 miles from the epicenter, called us immediately and said 'I think we just had an earthquake.' And he said it lasted sort of 15, 20 seconds, and it was a significant amount of jostling," he said.

The governor said the top infrastructure concern is the rail tunnels under the river.

"The rail tunnels were built in, finished in 1911, which is why we're building two new ones."

Murphy said the quake is a good reminder about the importance of being prepared and level headed in an emergency.

"This is another great reminder. Who saw a pandemic coming four years ago? Who saw an earthquake coming this morning? We've got to live and learn," he said.