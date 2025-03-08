New Jersey high school wrestler wins 4th straight state championship amid controversy

Star New Jersey wrestler can compete in championships, judge rules

A New Jersey high school wrestler is once again a state champion, this time amid swirling controversy.

Anthony Knox Jr. won the 126-pound finals for his fourth straight state championship Saturday, becoming only the fifth person in New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association history to do so.

The victory places him among the elite, but it might be short-lived. The title could eventually be stripped from him.

Brawl controversy surrounds New Jersey champion wrestler

Knox's accomplishment is overshadowed by controversy.

On Feb. 22, he and his father were involved in a brawl in the stands during the NJ District 25 tournament at Collingswood High School, an incident that ended with both of them being led away in handcuffs.

Knox's father claims he was assaulted when he confronted a spectator who was allegedly yelling and cursing. Knox said he then ran into the stands to protect his family.

The NJSIAA disqualified Knox, but an attorney filed an injunction that would allow Knox to compete and a judge granted Knox a relief.

Earlier this week, however, Knox was charged with simple assault in connection to the brawl.

He was initially barred again from competing, but an appeals court judge ruled in his favor, saying the NJSIAA did not allow Knox due process in defending himself.