Star N.J. high school wrestler can compete in state tournament despite brawl, judge rules

A star New Jersey high school wrestler in the middle of a controversy involving a brawl will be allowed to wrestle in the state tournament.

An appeals court judge ruled Wednesday in favor of Anthony Knox, Jr.

The St. John Vianney High School senior and three-time state champion was briefly disqualified from this weekend's tournament due to his role in a brawl that started in the stands during a district tournament at Collingswood High School on Feb. 22.

In arguing for his reinstatement, Knox's attorney said what happened in the stands isn't really the issue.

"The law requires that a 'student must be given oral or written notice of the charges against him and, if he denies them, an explanation of the evidence the [NJSIAA] authorities have and an opportunity to present his side of the story,'" his attorney wrote. "Before disqualifying Knox, the NJSIAA did not provide notice of the charges nor an explanation of the evidence."

The judge ruled the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association did not allow Knox due process in defending himself.

"We are very happy with the judge's decision and beyond grateful for the outpouring of support received from so many in the wrestling community. We look forward to joining them to enjoy watching the hundreds of hardworking wrestlers compete for a state title this weekend in Atlantic City," the Knox family said in a statement.

The NJSIAA has submitted an emergency appeal with the appellate court.

Knox still faces a charge of simple assault, meaning he's accused of knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to someone.

Knox's is the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth straight state championship this weekend.

The brawl

Knox's father. Anthony Knox Sr., was in the stands at Collingswood High and got into a fight with other spectators. His son told CBS News New York he went into the stands to protect his father.

"The protection of my family is the No. 1 thing to me," Knox Jr. said. "If I had a choice of protecting my family or never wrestling a match again, I would choose protecting my family every single time. I felt that my family's lives and well being were at risk, and that's why I stepped in."