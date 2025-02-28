Top New Jersey high school wrestler will be allowed to compete in state championship after disqualification

A top high school wrestler in New Jersey who had been disqualified from the state championship will now be allowed to compete.

Friday, a judge granted St. John Vianney High School senior Anthony Knox Jr. a relief from the disqualification levied from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The decision came just one hour before the weigh-in for the competition. Knox Jr. will be trying to win a historic fourth straight state championship.

New Jersey wrestling tournament brawl controversy

The controversy started at the NJ District 25 tournament at Collingswood High School last Saturday.

Knox Jr.'s father claims a spectator was cursing and yelling racial slurs at competitors, and when he asked the man to stop, he was assaulted.

Videos show a large fight breaking out among spectators.

Knox Jr. said he ran into the stands because he feared for his family's wellbeing.

Both father and son were led away in handcuffs after the brawl, prompting the NJSIAA to disqualify Knox Jr. from the state championship.

An attorney filed an injunction that would allow Knox Jr. to compete.