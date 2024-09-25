Amtrak train partially derails at NYC's Penn Station

NEW YORK -- An Amtrak train derailed at Penn Station on Thursday afternoon.

According to Amtrak, as Train 133 was departing the station at around 2 p.m., one set of wheels derailed.

Part of the train was still at the platform, so passengers were able to safely depart the train. Amtrak says those passengers were able to travel on other trains out of the city.

However, the derailment caused Amtrak to back up about 20-40 minutes while crews moved out the equipment.

NJ Transit says all that caused its trains to delay up to an hour in and out of Penn Station. That has since been reduced to 30-minute delays.

NJ Transit said train tickets and passes were being cross-honored by private buses and PATH trains.

The MTA said there was no impact to the subway system or LIRR service.

Not only is it a gridlock alert day due to the United Nations General Assembly, but it's also matinee Wednesday. So theatergoers will also be trying to get home soon as the Broadway shows clear out.

Get the latest on Amtrak delays here.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.