NYC Gridlock Alert Days start today for 2024, as U.N. General Assembly enters high-level week

NEW YORK -- New York City's Gridlock Alert Days start Monday for the 2024 season, as the United Nations General Assembly enters its high-level week on Manhattan's East Side.

The city's Department of Transportation has identified 20 days when traffic is expected to be at its worst. They include the U.N. General Assembly high-level week from Sept. 23 through Sept. 27, as well as the holiday tourism season.

During these days, transportation officials encourage New Yorkers to use mass transit, as much as possible.

"We strongly encourage New Yorkers and those in the region to travel by transit every day of the year-but it's especially important during Gridlock Alert days," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement. "The UN General Assembly is a great event each year the city is proud to host, but New Yorkers should do their part in minimizing congestion and seeking alternative modes of transportation."

Data shows the average speed in Midtown drops to less than 4 miles per hour during the General Assembly week, compared to normal averages between 4 and 6 miles per hour.

Map shows U.N. General Assembly street closures

The U.N. General Assembly is back in NYC, and drivers should expect delays around 1st Avenue between 34th and 63rd streets, as well as the FDR Drive. CBS News New York

The U.N. General Assembly started Tuesday, Sept. 10 and lasts until Monday, Sept. 30, with the High-Level Debate taking place from Sept. 24 through 28.

Drivers should expect delays along 1st Avenue between 34th and 63rd streets, as well as the FDR Drive.

The NYPD says 57th and 42nd streets will be limited to one lane in either direction from 2nd to 5th avenues, and 1st Ave will be what's considered a "frozen zone" from 40th to 49th streets.

The following street closures are in effect until Sept. 29.

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 62nd Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

NYC Gridlock Alert Days for holiday tourism season

Once UNGA is over, gridlock alert days return ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. They stick around throughout December, when throngs of tourists will descend on the city for the iconic holiday lights and shopping.

Here's the full list of gridlock alert dates for the rest of the year.

Wednesday, November 20

Thursday, November 21

Friday, November 22

Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, December 3

Wednesday, December 4

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Tuesday, December 10

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

In years past, the city has also set up a car-free zone around Rockefeller Center during the busy holiday period.