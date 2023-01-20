A house divided: The Giants-Eagles rivalry is real in Phil and Michelle Shank's home

NEW YORK - We know about the longstanding rivalry among fans, but imagine having that kind of chaos in the same home.

We found a family who live in a house divided. The husband loves the Eagles, and his wife the Giants.

The Shanks share the love of sports. Phil is from Chester County, Pennsylvania and is a lifelong Eagles fan. Michelle grew up in West Milford, New Jersey and is all about the Giants.

"How are you two together and what's it like watching the game when your teams are up against each other?" CBS2's Cindy Hsu asked.

"They are usually kind of quiet, with some looks being shot back and forth, when the other team gets the upside. We try to keep it even keeled. Plus, as you know, Philadelphia fans are historically very calm and laid back," Phil said.

"I think we're both pretty competitive, so I think the competitiveness is healthy. So it kind of keeps something interesting going in the relationship," Michelle said.

Speaking of their relationship, they married in 2019 and their wedding day had a strong sports theme.

"During our reception, we just ran out in our respective jerseys, Giants and Eagles, and it got everyone on the dance floor so excited, and just kind of partied the rest of the night," Michelle said.

By the way, the different team loyalties don't stop at football. Phil is a Phillies fan, Michelle is a Mets fan.

Little Wesley Shank is nearly 10 months old, and already the pressure is on.

"What about Wesley? Who is he going to be rooting for tomorrow?" Hsu asked.

"I'd like to say the Big Blue under this [Eagles] bib," Michelle said.

"So he has both?" Hsu asked.

"He's got both. Right now, we figure let him choose, but kind of sway him in a direction he might want to go," Michelle said.

Come on Wesley - go Big Blue!

The Shanks even have a bet on the game. Sunday the family will take Wesley's 10-month picture, and depending on who wins on Saturday, he'll either be wearing green or blue.