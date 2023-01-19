New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff.

The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals.

"It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"

Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each other.

"Go to each other's stadiums to watch their favorite team play the enemy," he said.

Another factor is that the teams are in the same division.

"If you're fighting for that division title and even fighting for a playoff spot, you will always have this rivalry within your scope," said Dottino.

Another main catalyst is one failed play back in 1978.

"It's called the 'Miracle of Meadowlands,' it's one of the most famous plays in NFL history -- when Joe Pisarcik's handoff to Larry Csonka, as they're trying to run out the clock, the Giants fumble it, and Herman Edwards of the Eagles picks it up and runs it in for the touchdown," Dottino said.

For the Giants, it's still painful. For the Eagles though, still full of pride.

The two teams used to play each other in preseason for charity, but they had to stop in the 1970s because things were getting too rowdy among the fans.