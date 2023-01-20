Watch CBS News
Local News

Talking Giants-Eagles playoff rivalry with CBS Philadelphia's morning anchors

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Talking Giants-Eagles rivalry with CBS Philly
Talking Giants-Eagles rivalry with CBS Philly 05:18

NEW YORK -- New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles fans are counting down to Saturday's playoff game. 

So what better time to check in with our counterparts at out sister station CBS Philadelphia? 

Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi caught up with their anchors, Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell, to talk some smack and make a little wager. 

Watch their full video above for more. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 7:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.