Ahead of playoff game, Eagles fans say they're misunderstood, despite history of rowdy behavior

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - We all know the rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back decades.

But it's Eagles fans misbehaving that's gotten all of the attention over the years.

Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but when it comes to football, don't expect all Eagles fans to be good sports.

There's a history of fans misbehaving.

In 2018, some climbed light poles after their team won the Super Bowl, even after a crew nicknamed "Crisco Cops" greased the poles.

The fans are so rough, they even once booed their own draft pick, and Santa Claus.

"We love our football team, you know? It's Philadelphia you know, who else throws snowballs at Santa Claus?" said Tommy Francano, manager of the legendary cheesesteak spot Pat's King of Steaks.

Francano says Eagles fans are just misunderstood.

"I don't know if they say we're misbehaved. We're just passionate. We love our team. We want to see them win," he said.

But some Eagles fans at Pat's say this behavior doesn't make them feel so proud.

"Honestly, I feel there's too much commotion. Enjoy the game, and go home. Climbing poles, you can really hurt yourself," said Devonte Wright.

Surprisingly, though, CBS2's Christine Sloan did find some respect for Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

"Go Saquon," said Eagles fan Chris Miller.

"So you're an Eagles fan?" Sloan asked.

"But I'll be rooting for the Eagles. Got to go with this one, sorry," he said.

But Barkley, who grew up in Pennsylvania just 70 miles outside of Philly, says he expects a hostile game.

"Philly is Philly, their fan base is what it is. They are loud, there's going to be boos, cheers, there might even be some double birds. That's Philly, you know," Barkley said.

But Eagles fans say the Giants aren't so well-behaved, either. They point to Dexter Lawrence talking about his mom.

"I told my mom she can't come to the game 'cause she'll go back at them, you know what I am saying," he said.

On the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, fans get to run and down the stairs, like Rocky did - this time, with some cutouts of Eagle players. Most told Sloan they hope everyone behaves Saturday.