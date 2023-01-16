Giants, Eagles fans divided in the Garden State ahead of Saturday's playoff game

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Saturday's matchup means New Jersey is now a state divided, at least for Giants and Eagles fans.

It's one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

Some say the university town of Princeton, New Jersey, is the dividing line that separates Giants from Eagles fans.

"You do see a lot of Eagles fans, but they you also see just a lot of Giants fans," Noelle Wescott said.

There have been surveys over the years finding more Giants fans north of Princeton, and total Eagles country south of Trenton. But there's also an east-west battle line finding deep green in counties like Hunterdon.

"This has been a lifelong rivalry, so it is tough. We have a mutual respect for those Eagles fans, but I am hoping we kick some butt next week," Giants fan Susie Jairdullo said.

"My message to Giants fans get ready for your third loss to Eagles this season, baby," said Eagles fan Jeff Greenberg.

At the Tiger's Tale bar in Montgomery Township, CBS2's Christine Sloan found both Eagles and Giants fans peacefully mingling and planning watch parties.

"We are going to have a whole group of Eagles fans - I can't have Giants fans there - it's distracting and I need to focus," Greenberg said.

"I'm an expatriate from New York City so grew up with the Giants and I am still a Giants fan," said Simon Marchand.

Tarek Imrand's an Eagles fan. His friend is blue all the way. They agree on one thing.

"We don't like each other's teams, unless they play the cowboys," Giants fan Roy Hansen said.

"We do not like the Dallas Cowboys," Imrand said.

The bartender says it gets interesting on game day, and he likes to keep the Giants and Eagles fans separated.

"I make sure the Giants have a nice TV back here, and then I throw all the Eagles fans up in front," bartender Dan Schwartz said. "They like to line up right down here, and then they know I am a Giants fan and I like to wear a jersey, wear my Giants logo."

He'll be there Saturday, rooting for the Giants and keeping peace between the Giants and Eagles fans.

