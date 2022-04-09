NYPD: 2 men shot in Crown Heights, no arrests in multiple shooting investigations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating multiple shootings on Saturday after a troubling night of gun violence, including one shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx and another that left a man in critical condition in Brooklyn.

It was a restless night for families across the five boroughs. There were at least four shootings over the last 24 hours in the city. Seven people were shot, including two men in Brooklyn and three students who were walking home from school in the Bronx, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Just before midnight, gunfire erupted on 3rd Avenue in the Bronx, where an 18-year-old was hit in the elbow. About an hour later, a 27-year-old was shot in the leg on 133rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. Around 2 a.m. in Crown Heights, two men were shot in the lobby of a building.

These shootings happened less than 12 hours after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell denounced the murder of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, who was killed while walking home from school by the corner of East 156th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Two other teens were struck.

"It appears that the brazen criminals opened fire during a dispute. What I can say with confidence is that NYPD detectives will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for this to justice," Sewell said.

Police said the suspect and someone on the opposite corner were gesturing back and forth when the suspect pulled out a gun and started firing. Sources told CBS2 the three teens do not appear to be the intended targets.

"I saw the individual coming down the hill. There was three individuals on the corner right there. When I turned on my bike and I just left, all I heard was six gunshots. I saw people running back and forth," a witness said.

"The girl was laying on the street and they're trying to give her CPR," Felix Quintero said. "It's crazy."

Investigators said the girl who died was shot in the chest. Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks.

"It's not even the streets. It's teenagers going, going, it's just going out of hand. You can't be safe nowhere," the witness added.

So far, no arrests have been made in these shootings.