3 teens shot near South Bronx High School

NEW YORK - There has been a shooting near a school in the Bronx.

The mayor's office says three teenagers were shot near South Bronx High School.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on East 156th Street.

There's no word yet on the condition of the three teens.

Sadly, there was a triple shooting of three youth in the Bronx. Details are still coming in, but @NYCMayor has been briefed with the available information. He had already left Yankee Stadium when he was informed of the shooting. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 8, 2022

Mayor Eric Adams, who had been attending the Yankees home opener and had already departed when the shooting took place, has been informed, according to the mayor's office.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.