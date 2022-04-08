Watch CBS News

3 teens shot near South Bronx High School

NEW YORK -  There has been a shooting near a school in the Bronx

The mayor's office says three teenagers were shot near South Bronx High School. 

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. on East 156th Street. 

There's no word yet on the condition of the three teens. 

Mayor Eric Adams, who had been attending the Yankees home opener and had already departed when the shooting took place, has been informed, according to the mayor's office. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on April 8, 2022 / 2:23 PM

