Watch CBS News

17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan arrested in deadly shooting near Bronx high school, NYPD says

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD announces arrest of 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan in deadly shooting near Bronx school 03:48

NEW YORK -- Police said Saturday they arrested a 17-year-old who shot and killed 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo and wounded two other teens near a high school in the Bronx on Friday.

Jeremiah Ryan was charged with Yambo's murder and the attempted murders of the other teens, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

"While Angellyh's loved ones are devastated, we can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace," Sewell said at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Ryan also faces a charge for criminal possession of a weapon.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 9, 2022 / 12:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.