NYPD: Innocent woman shot, killed by stray bullet near Grand Concourse

NEW YORK -- Police said an innocent bystander has died after she was hit by a stray bullet in the Bronx on Monday.

The 61-year-old woman died at the hospital after, according to police, she was shot in the back when two groups opened fire on each other, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

The groups started shooting on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse at around 7 p.m., police said. Surveillance video shows witnesses running as the gunshots rang out.

Just a few hours earlier, the family of 12-year-old Kade Lewin, who was killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Thursday, pleaded for help finding the gunman.

"Please, somebody say something. I'm asking for justice for Kade. Please," said the boy's mother Suzette Lewin.

Kade Lewin was killed while sitting in a parked car off Linden Boulevard with his 20-year-old cousin Jenna Ellis and 8-year-old niece.

Police said passengers in two nearby cars started shooting at each other. Lewin was shot in the head and died at the scene. Ellis was shot six times and was still fighting for her life on Monday.

"My nephew is gone, never to return to this world. My daughter is laid up in a hospital, blaming herself. Why should she blame herself?" said Jennifer Jones Ellis.

Shootings in New York City are up 13 percent compared to the same time in 2021. They're up 74 percent compared to 2020.

Police have not made any arrests in the Bronx shooting or in the murder of Kade Lewin. We're told the Bronx suspects fled in a light-colored sedan.

Last month, the NYPD deployed Neighborhood Safety Teams tasked with getting guns off the streets. Police said teams were deployed in the Bronx precinct, but they are adding additional resources after Monday's shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.