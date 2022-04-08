2 arrested in Bronx stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old woman

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.

Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Today, we are one step closer to providing a modicum of justice to Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo, who was shot in the back and killed Monday in the Bronx. This morning, we arrested and charged with murder two men due to the relentless work of dedicated NYPD Detectives. https://t.co/jeH29cUeX7 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 8, 2022

"Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.

Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.

Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo was shot dead on April 4, 2022. Family handout

Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.

