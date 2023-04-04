Live Updates: Trump to surrender and appear in court to face charges in New York

Live Updates: Trump to surrender and appear in court to face charges in New Yorkget the free app
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in New York on Tuesday and appear in court for the first time to face criminal charges, a historic first that has prompted strict security measures and planned protests by his supporters.
The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury conducting an investigation related to a payment made on Trump's behalf to an adult film star in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied. The specific charges remain under seal. A judge ruled overnight that no video will be allowed in the courtroom.
Trump traveled to New York from his home in Florida on Monday and stayed the night at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan ahead of his surrender and court appearance. He is the first former president to be charged with a crime.
He is expected to turn himself in to police for processing at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will be booked and taken into custody. He will then appear in front of a judge at an arraignment hearing, scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.
The charges included in the indictment will be read aloud in court at Trump's arraignment, at which point the indictment will be unsealed. No electronics will be allowed in the courtroom.
The former president is expected to then be released and return home to Florida, where he has said he will deliver remarks Tuesday evening. He has denied all wrongdoing and has denounced the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office as a "witch hunt."
Alvin Bragg to hold post-arraignment press conference
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will be holding a press conference following Trump's arraignment, his office announced on Monday night.
The charge or charges against Trump were still unsealed ahead Tuesday morning ahead of the arraignment. The indictment will be unsealed at the arraignment and he will be formally charged.
It is still unclear if there will be a mugshot.
Journalists camped out outside courthouse
Since there will be a limited number of journalists allowed in the courtroom, reporters and other members of the news media have been lined up outside the courthouse at 100 Centre St. overnight.
There will be no video cameras allowed in the court, just five still photographers.
Read more at CBS New York.
Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom
Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday night that video of the proceedings would not be allowed. Several media organizations, including CBS News, had petitioned to allow video and photo coverage of Trump's arraignment, but New York has one of the strictest policies in the country against cameras in the courtroom, according to The Fund for Modern Courts, a nonpartisan nonprofit.
Merchan ruled that five photographers would be allowed in the courtroom before the arraignment begins to take still photos "for several minutes." After that, "No further photography will be permitted in the courtroom." Electronic devices, including cell phones and laptops, will also not be permitted.
Cameras will be allowed in the hallways of the courthouse, Merchan ruled.
Trump's legal team wanted cameras kept out of the courtroom, saying they would "create a circus-like atmosphere," "raise unique security concerns" and are "inconsistent with President Trump's presumption of innocence."
Read more here.
What time does Trump appear in court?
The former president's first court appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET. Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the grand jury's investigation, is presiding over the arraignment.
In a typical arraignment in New York, the clerk reads the charges aloud, and the defendant enters a plea of guilty or not guilty on each count. No electronics are allowed in the courtroom, but reporters will be on hand to witness the proceedings and relay the charges when they are read.
Trump will likely be released from custody after the hearing.
Merchan oversaw the successful prosecution of two Trump Organization entities that were convicted of tax fraud in December 2022. He is also overseeing an ongoing criminal case against Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House adviser.
Could Trump still become president if he's convicted of a crime?
The prospect of Trump being found guilty of a crime has raised an intriguing question about his bid to retake the White House: could he still become president if he's convicted?
The short answer, from a legal perspective, is yes, according to experts.
While charges against a former president and leading contender for a major party's presidential nomination are unprecedented, there is nothing in the Constitution that prevents someone who has been charged or convicted from seeking or taking office.
"It's pretty widely accepted that the list of qualifications in the Constitution is exclusive — that is, Congress or states can't add qualifications to those listed in the Constitution," said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa, before Trump's indictment. "It's something that really doesn't affect your ability to run as a candidate, to appear on the ballot, or to even win the election."
Read more here.
Trump facing at least one felony charges, source says
A person familiar with the matter told CBS News over the weekend that Trump is being charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony in New York state.
The charge stems from alleged hush money paid in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence regarding an affair she claimed to have had with Trump.
In total, there are approximately 30 counts in the indictment, two sources confirmed to CBS News last week.
Read more here.