Read the full Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts
Former President Donald Trump has been charged by a New York grand jury with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday after Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Read the full indictment here:
Donald J. Trump Indictment by Stefan Becket on Scribd
