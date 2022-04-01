Peacock Pride Parade: Jersey City celebrates Saint Peter's historic NCAA Tournament run

Peacock Pride Parade: Jersey City celebrates Saint Peter's historic NCAA Tournament runget the free app
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Peacock pride will be on full display in Jersey City on Friday to salute Saint Peter's University's historic NCAA Tournament run.
The community is eager to celebrate the unlikely run to the Elite Eight. Streets are expected to be lined with fans and supporters as the parade gets underway this afternoon, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.
The Peacocks advanced further than any other 15 seed in tournament history, but the run ended Sunday with a loss to No. 8 North Carolina.
Jersey City Mayor Stephen Fulop said band, floats and several high schools will be featured in the parade.
"This was a team that inspired many, took the hearts and minds of countless people," Fulop said.
The parade route spans about eight blocks down John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Lincoln Park and the Saint Peter's campus, where the team will be presented with a key to the city.
Check this page for updates and watch live parade coverage on CBS News New York starting at 2 p.m.