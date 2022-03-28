Jersey City beaming with pride even after Saint Peter's loss in Elite Eight: "They will always win in our hearts"

JERSEY CITY -- The greatest Cinderella story in NCAA Tournament history finally came to an end Sunday for the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, plans are now underway to celebrate the team and its improbable run.

Fans gave them a standing ovation, saying they showed the most grit, heart and toughness.

"Every Cinderella story does come to an end. But they've, like I said, they've made history," one fan said. "They've beat Purdue, we be Kentucky. We never thought we'd get this far."

The Peacocks lost to North Carolina 69 to 49.

"We just told each other, you know, just stay together. What we did was amazing, and you know, just a brotherhood," Saint Peter's forward KC Ndefo said after the game. "Words can't describe what we did out there."

"Everybody got a chance to see our brand of basketball. They got a chance to see us play and what we're all about," said Head Coach Shaheen Holloway.

The crowd tried its best to rally behind the team, cheering at every opportunity, regardless of the score. For the students, staff, alumni, and possibly future students, this was a run they will never forget.

"I'm very proud of the effort from the boys, the young men, on the basketball team, and especially Coach Holloway. We really would like him to return," Leonard Carlucci, class of 1975, said.

"We didn't win, but we fought hard, and the guys did the best that they could. And we're proud of that," said Sondra Riley, who has worked at the school for 37 years.

"They went a long way, and it's OK," another fan added.

"They will always win in our hearts," said another.

The last time Saint Peter's got national attention was back in 1968 when the Peacocks knocked off Duke in the NIT quarterfinals. One of the players that night was Eugene O'Connell. Fifty-five years later, his wife were there to watch a bit of magic.

"A new generation of fans got to know a little bit more about them too," she said.

For a school that has been around for 150 years, there has been plenty to celebrate.

"It's almost impossible to put into words what this team has brought to us so far, like, emotionally and everything else," said another fan.

"They have nothing to be sorry for. They held their heads high, they played great," another added. "They should be so proud of themselves. Go peacocks!"

There aren't any official plans yet to celebrate the team's success. But in a recent tweet, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said a parade will happen soon.

Today’s game changes very little for us. We couldn’t be prouder of @PeacocksMBB + we’ll 100% do a parade/keys to the city for this team to say THANK YOU properly from all of us in #JerseyCity + NJ. You showed the best of our city to the world + we ❤️ you for that. pic.twitter.com/QkOF2uI1ft — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) March 27, 2022

Also, many schools in Jersey City are encouraging students to wear blue in support.