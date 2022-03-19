Watch CBS News

Saint Peter's Peacocks hope to continue Cinderella story as they take on Murray State

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Cinderella story for a local college looks to continue Saturday night.

Saint Peter's University in Jersey City pulled off the biggest upset so far in this year's March Madness college basketball tournament, stunning Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Peacocks will be taking on seventh-ranked Murray State.

You can watch the game on CBS2 at 8:15 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 19, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.