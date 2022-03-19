Saint Peter's Peacocks hope to continue Cinderella story as they take on Murray State
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The Cinderella story for a local college looks to continue Saturday night.
Saint Peter's University in Jersey City pulled off the biggest upset so far in this year's March Madness college basketball tournament, stunning Kentucky on Thursday night.
The Peacocks will be taking on seventh-ranked Murray State.
You can watch the game on CBS2 at 8:15 p.m.
