March Madness in Jersey City: Saint Peter's advances with stunning upset over Kentucky

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- After its stunning overtime victory against Kentucky on Thursday, Saint Peter's is moving on in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The huge upset broke March Madness brackets all over the county.

Friday, it was almost hard to walk along Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City and not find a Saint Peter's University student who wasn't smiling, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

"I feel like we're champions already, we're good. The job is not over yet, but they're going to get there for sure," said Jeremy, a Saint Peter's student.

"Very crazy. All night all you heard was screaming and cheering and it was just a lot of fun. I couldn't sleep and I have class right now," another student said.

The game was an instant classic, including 25 lead changes. The No. 15 seed Peacocks shocked powerhouse Kentucky 85-79 in overtime.

It was the university's first NCAA Tournament win. Students and fans in Jersey City celebrated like they won the National Championship.

"I think it's amazing. It's definitely starting to set in what Saint Peter's is capable of and Jersey City as a whole. It's showing that we're not a force to be reckoned with," said Alexandria Jones.

Saint Peter's was a surprise team out of the MAAC, and last night they surprised the nation. It was only the 10th time in tournament history that a No. 15 seed upset a No. 2.

The Kentucky team's budget is 12 times more than Saint Peter's, but the Peacocks managed to level the playing field.

"I'm so proud of them, just happy for them, because these are moments that people can't take away from them. These guys came in and took down one of the biggest schools in the country," said Head Coach Shaheen Halloway.

"Playing basketball, you grew up watching college basketball and the March Madness tournament. So just letting that sink in knowing that the game is over, we got it, it felt really good," said junior guard Daryl Banks.

Saint Peter's will face Murray State on Saturday in the second round in the East Region. The team is scheduled to speak with the media Friday around 3 p.m.