Saint Peter's Peacocks Cinderella run in NCAA Tournament

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS NEWS

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Clarence Rupert drives to the basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Head coach Shaheen Holloway looks on in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Daryl Banks III dunks the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Doug Edert celebrates after making a three-point basket against the during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Oumar Diahame and Fousseyni Drame celebrate an 85-79 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

KC Ndefo shoots against the Murray State Racers in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Matthew Lee reacts in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

KC Ndefo dunks against the Murray State Racers in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Head coach Shaheen Holloway reacts during the game against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Clarence Rupert reacts in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Hassan Drame and Fousseyni Drame celebrate after defeating the Murray State Racers 70-60 during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Matthew Lee celebrates after defeating the Murray State Racers 70-60 in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

KC Ndefo celebrates with teammates after defeating the Murray State Racers 70-60 in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Daryl Banks III and head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers watch the ball in the first half of the game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Jaylen Murray and Latrell Reid celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

KC Ndefo and Jaylen Murray celebrate after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Fousseyni Drame celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

First published on March 27, 2022 / 1:08 PM

