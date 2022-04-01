Peacock Pride on display in Jersey City ahead of Friday's parade honoring Saint Peter's men's basketball team

Watch CBS News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Peacock Pride is still on display in Jersey City ahead of Friday's parade to honor the Saint Peter's University men's basketball team.

After being the belle of the ball in March Madness, the school is eager to celebrate the unlikely run.

Streets will be lined with fans and supporters Friday.

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with a group of players about all the support from Jersey City and beyond.

"It's just awesome that there's been so much support, all the love and support that we're getting from our school, all over New Jersey, and really all over the country. It's just been unreal," Doug Edert said.

"It's been amazing. It's been surreal seeing all the fan love and everybody's just happy for us, the whole city, the whole state is just behind us and proud of us. It's amazing," Matthew Lee said.

Watch CBS News New York starting at 2 p.m. Friday for live coverage of the parade.

