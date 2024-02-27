CBS News projects Trump wins Michigan's GOP primary, Biden wins Democratic primary

CBS News projects Trump wins Michigan's GOP primary, Biden wins Democratic primaryget the free app
CBS News projects that former President Donald Trump will win the Republican primary in Michigan, while President Biden will win the Democratic primary.
Trump had faced former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the primary, fresh off her defeat in her home state of South Carolina. Haley has vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday on March 5.
While Mr. Biden had not faced any serious challengers, the primary was not without some drama for him. There was an effort launched by Arab and Muslim Americans to vote "uncommitted" in the primary as a protest of his policy toward Israel. If "uncommitted" receives more than 15% of the vote, then unpledged delegates would be awarded.
Follow along below for live updates:
All polls close in Michigan
All polls in the state are now closed. If you're still in line to vote, stay in line.
Final push to vote "uncommitted" in Dearborn as primary voting comes to end
The push to vote uncommitted in the Michigan presidential primary is several months in the making, and will learn the impact of its efforts as polling closes across the state on Tuesday.
"I am so inspired by this movement that we are having," said Lexi Zeidan, one of the organizers of the movement.
Zeidan said one of the reasons for voting uncommitted is to quantify the number of votes that President Biden could potentially lose in the 2024 election if he does not call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
"I think what this movement shows, and it's picked up on a global level, it really puts Biden and his administration, Congress, and any elected official on notice that Michigan truly is an anti-war, pro-peace, Pro-Palestinian state, and we're always going to advocate on the side of human life, and if you're an elected official and you're not in line with those values then Michigan is truly not the place for you," Zeidan said.
Here's how many delegates are up for grabs
There are 117 delegates up for grabs on the Democratic side.
Michigan Republicans are awarding only 16 of their 55 delegates based on the results of today's primary. The rest will be allocated based on the party convention on Saturday.
Biden campaign defends Whitmer and UAW president after Trump comments
The Biden campaign on Tuesday defended Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain after former President Donald Trump attacked them during an interview with conservative commentator Justin Barclay earlier Tuesday.
Barclay asked Trump what his final message was to Michigan voters.
"Well, you have a terrible governor who sold you out and you have a terrible head of the United Auto Workers that's just absolutely atrocious," Trump said. "They don't put America first, they put America last. We put America first."
Whitmer and Fain, whose union endorsed Mr. Biden, have been critical of Trump and appeared alongside Mr. Biden during his visit to Michigan on Feb. 1.
"Donald Trump is attacking two of Michiganders' greatest champions because he wants to distract from his anti-worker, anti-union, anti-freedom record," Alyssa Bradley, a Biden campaign spokesperson in Michigan, said. "Under Trump, Michigan lost over 200,000 jobs, and six different factories closed while he incentivized companies to ship jobs overseas and lined the pockets of billionaires and corporations over those of working families. No amount of spiteful comments from Trump will change that."
— Jacob Rosen and Caitlin Yilek
Who can vote in the 2024 Michigan primary? What to know about today's election
Democrats, Republicans and independents may all vote in Tuesday's 2024 Michigan presidential primary, but eligible voters who wish to cast a ballot will have to request a specific party's ballot when they cast their ballot.
Voters, who were not required to note their party affiliation when they registered to vote, have the choice between a Democratic, Republican or local only ballot. (The latter is only available if a voter's jurisdiction is holding a local election and does not include presidential candidates. You can find out if your local jurisdiction will have other races on the ballot here.) Michigan residents may also register to vote on the day of the primary if they do so in person at their polling place.
Most polls close in Michigan
Most polls in the state are closing, except in parts of the Upper Peninsula. A reminder: If you're in line to vote when polls close at 8 p.m. local time, you can still vote.
Biden faces test in Michigan primary with "uncommitted" vote effort
Michigan voters are heading to the polls in Democratic and Republican primary elections Tuesday with the potential of major implications for November. CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns and Ed O'Keefe have more.
What the Michigan protest vote push could mean for Biden in November
President Biden is facing a test of his support in the Michigan primary Tuesday. Some Democrats there are urging voters to choose "uncommitted" to send a message about his response to the Israel-Hamas war. Politico reporter Brakkton Booker and Wall Street Journal reporter Dante Chinni join "America Decides" to analyze the hurdles facing the Biden campaign in Michigan.
A look at the Michigan primary as voting winds down
CBS Detroit's Richard Mack and Rocky Raczkowski look at the Michigan primary as voting winds down.
What's on the Michigan ballot for the 2024 primary? Here's what's being voted on today.
Michiganders of both parties are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the state's 2024 presidential primary Tuesday. The list of who's still competing in the Democratic and Republican primaries is short.
Though Michigan marks one of the earliest primaries in the presidential nominating schedule and comes earlier than it has in the past few primary cycles, after a change to state law last year, the list of those seeking the nomination in both parties has quickly dwindled.
What time do Michigan polls close for the 2024 primary? Key voting hours to know
Polling locations opened at 7 a.m. local time on Election Day. Before voting, the Michigan secretary of state's office recommends checking that your polling place hasn't moved and that your registration status is current. Bringing a valid photo ID is also recommended.
Polling locations close at 8 p.m. local time, but voters who are in line by that time and have not yet filled out their ballot are still allowed to vote. Most of the state is on Eastern Time, but a sliver of the Upper Peninsula is on Central Time.
"Uncommitted" typically receives about 20,000 votes in recent Michigan presidential primaries
Haley campaigns in Colorado, says "we need a leader with moral clarity"
Nikki Haley campaigned in Colorado, which votes on Super Tuesday, on Tuesday, repeating her message that former President Donald Trump "can win a general election," noting that he lost "40% of the vote" in the early states.
Haley also stressed that the country needed a leader with "moral clarify."
"You've got to have a leader that knows the difference between right and wrong and the difference between good and bad," Haley said. "In South Carolina last week, Donald Trump got on stage, went off his teleprompter and said that he would actually encourage Putin to invade our allies."
— Nidia Cavazos and Caroline Linton
What do you need to vote in Michigan for the 2024 primary? Here's a checklist of what to bring
Michigan has same-day voter registration. Here's how to register to vote today to cast your 2024 primary ballot.
Michigan has same-day voter registration, which means that residents can still register to vote in the state's 2024 presidential primary election. Same-day voter registration was approved through a ballot initiative in 2018.
Are you registered to vote in Michigan? How to check for the 2024 primary
Michiganders who are planning to vote can check if they are registered online on the Michigan Voter Information Center page. Unsure of where you're registered to vote? Visit the state's voter information page to get the location and precinct.
What to know about Michigan's presidential primary
David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, talks to CBS News Detroit about Tuesday's primary: