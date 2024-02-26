What do you need to vote in Michigan for the 2024 primary? Here's a checklist of what to bring

Dingell: Michigan will be "purple from now until November" Michigan will be "purple from now until November," Rep. Debbie Dingell says 07:27

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's 2024 presidential primary is Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Here's a list of what you can and cannot bring with you to the polls on Election Day.

What to bring with you to vote in Michigan

As a voter, you are not required to possess a photo ID to vote in Michigan.

If you do not have a photo ID, you can still cast your vote in Michigan. You must sign an affidavit stating that you do not have a valid photo ID. After signing the affidavit, you can cast your ballot.

If you have a photo ID, like a driver's license or state-issued ID, you must present it at the polling location.

The following are acceptable forms of photo ID:

Driver's license or state ID card issued by Michigan or another state

Federal, state, county or local government-issued photo ID

U.S. passport

Military photo ID card

Student photo ID card from an educational institution

Tribal photo ID card

Local or county-issued government ID

Concealed pistol license

If your photo ID or driver's license has expired, you cannot use it as a valid photo ID. Instead, you must sign an affidavit saying you do not have a valid photo ID.

You are entitled to bring voter information guides or pamphlets when voting, but you must take them with you once you've cast your ballot.

You can take a selfie outside of voting areas.

You can also be assisted by an interpreter to vote in a language that is not English.

What not to bring with you to vote in Michigan

As a registered voter in Michigan on Election Day, you are not permitted to wear campaign clothing or accessories, like hats, pins and stickers, within 100 feet of a polling location.

You cannot bring election or campaign flyers into a polling location or within 100 feet of a polling place. You can also not take a picture while in a voting area.