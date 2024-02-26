Are you registered to vote in Michigan? How to check ahead of the 2024 primary tomorrow

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27. As Michiganders are preparing to vote for the next president, voters must first ensure they are registered,

Here's what to know about registering to vote.

READ: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says not to assume "about what the next election is going to bring"

Are you registered to vote in Michigan?

Michiganders who are planning to vote can check if they are registered online on the Michigan Voter Information Center page.

Residents can register online at least 14 days before the election. If registering within 14 days, voters can do so in person at their city or township clerk's office.

Where are you registered to vote in Michigan?

Your address listed on the voter registration will determine which precinct you must report to in order to vote. If needing to change an address within 14 days of the election, voters can go to their city or township clerk's office to do so.

Unsure of where you're registered to vote? Visit the state's voter information page to get the location and precinct.

Residents who moved to another city must re-register, whereas residents who moved within the city limits can update their address. Make sure your address on the registration card and your driver's match before going to vote.

Voters must register or update their address by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

READ: Michigan Supreme Court rejects bid to keep Trump off 2024 primary ballot

Is it too late to register to vote ahead of the 2024 Michigan primary?

The state of Michigan is allowing same-day voter registration, meaning that anyone who is eligible to vote and has yet to register as of Monday can still do so on the day of Tuesday's primary.

Registration must be complete by 8 p.m. on Election Day.