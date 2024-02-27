Michigan has same-day voter registration. Here's how to register to vote today to cast your 2024 primary ballot.

What to know about Michigan's presidential primary

What to know about Michigan's presidential primary

What to know about Michigan's presidential primary

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan has same-day voter registration, which means that residents will be able to register to vote on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the day of the state's 2024 presidential primary election.

Same-day voter registration was approved through a ballot initiative in 2018.

READ: What time do Michigan polls open and close for the 2024 primary? Key voting hours to know

Here's everything you need to know to vote on Election Day.

How does same-day voter registration work in Michigan?

Anyone who is not registered to vote can register in person at their city or township clerk's office by 8 p.m.

After registering to vote on Election Day, a person can vote using an absentee ballot at the clerk's office to cast their vote.

READ: Voters in 21 states can register and vote on Election Day, including Michigan

What do you need to take for same-day voter registration?

Michigan residents who plan to partake in same-day voter registration must bring proof of eligibility and residency with them to the clerk's office.

To register to vote, residents must be:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

In addition, residents must bring proof of residency. The following documents can be used:

Michigan driver's license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

READ: Are you registered to vote in Michigan? How to check ahead of the 2024 primary

How do you know what polling place to go to?

Voters can find out their polling locations by visiting the Secretary of State's website. It will give details about the address of your polling place, along with information about your local clerk's office and drop box locations for absentee voters.

In addition, absentee voters will be able to check the status of their ballots.

READ: What do you need to vote in Michigan for the 2024 primary? Here's a checklist of what to bring

If a voter is participating in same-day voter registration, then they will need to go to their local clerk's office to register rather than heading straight to the polls.

How late are Michigan polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.