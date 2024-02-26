Where is your polling place for the 2024 Michigan primary? How to know where to vote tomorrow.

(CBS DETROIT) - With the presidential primary on Tuesday, Michigan officials urge voters to make sure they have everything needed to vote, especially where they're going to vote.

Here's what to know about finding your polling location ahead of the election.

How to find your polling place for the Michigan primary

Michigan voters can check their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Information includes the address and precinct number where residents can vote (some locations host more than one precinct), as well as a preview of the primary ballot.

READ: Michigan Supreme Court rejects bid to keep Trump off 2024 primary ballot

Do you have to vote at the same location every election?

Polling locations depend on the resident's address and voter registration. Michiganders have the option to update their home address on their voter registration card after their move, which could potentially impact their polling location.

The registration must match the resident's driver's license in order to vote.

Officials recommend checking one's voter registration status before heading to the polls.

How late are polling locations open?

Polling locations throughout Michigan are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.