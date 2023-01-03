Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th Congress

Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th Congressget the free app
NEW YORK -- A historic day is unfolding in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. House and Senate will mark the beginning of the 118th Congress.
Republicans will control the House, but it's unclear if their leader Kevin McCarthy will have the 218 votes he needs to become speaker.
Meanwhile, 82 new members of the House will be sworn in at noon. That includes the much talked about George Santos, of Long Island.
See live updates below for the latest.
Santos to be sworn in
While many politicians have been calling out what they say is a fantasy life, 34-year-old Republican George Santos is seemingly skipping no beat.
Among other elected officials, the congressman-elect of New York's 3rd District is preparing to be sworn in Tuesday. But many who live in the district are wondering how he is getting away with it.
"You can't trust him, you can't trust anything he says," one person told CBS2.
"Liar, he's no good, nothing work," another person added.
"I figure he got caught doing what a lot of other politicians are doing," said another.
Santos recently admitted to lying while campaigning about his Jewish ancestry, working for Wall Street banks and obtaining a college degree. But falsehoods apparently began years before the Republican entered politics.
Now, authorities from Brazil will bring back fraud charges against him connected to a case from 2008 involving a stolen checkbook. Also in question is his net worth, with some local lawmakers asking how it rose by millions seemingly overnight.
"What is Mr. Santos' source of newfound wealth?" asked Nassau County legislator Joshua Lafazan.
Others are questioning a loan Santos says he made to his campaign.
"The $700,000 loan nobody knows where it came from, and if that turns out to be money from someone else represented as his own, that could be a felony under election law and perhaps other statutes, as well," Kean University Provost David Birdsell said.
Democrats are expected to lodge a potential complaint with the Federal Elections Commission and introduce a resolution to expel Santos once he's a sitting member of Congress. While it's unlikely Republicans will have the appetite to remove a member of their party given their narrow majority, some GOP members are speaking out.
"This is troubling in so many ways. Certainly, he has lied repeatedly, he certainly has to consider resigning. He can try to politically ride it out, or he can take the toughest road I think for every lie that he has made -- apologize to anyone and everyone," said Texas Rep. Kevin Brady.
Local politicians and constituents will be holding a rally outside his campaign office in Oyster Bay asking for him to resign.
