Congressman-elect George Santos continues to face calls to step down while waiting to be sworn into Congress

WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos.

The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.

After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.

But still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him.

"I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said.

"Do you feel he should step down?" CBS2's Lisa Rozner asked.

"Look, I think he, right now, he was elected by the people, and legally, he has to be sat, so unless there's a criminal charge that emerges from these investigations," Malliotakis said.

Santos has admitted to lying about his faith, education and job history. He calls them "embellishments" and has said he's not a criminal, but a Brazil prosecutor is filing a petition requesting Santos respond to an embezzlement charge related to allegedly using stolen checks for purchases in 2008.

He's also being investigated by the United States attorney, state attorney general and Nassau and Queens district attorneys for hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign financial filings.

"He's a disgrace, and he needs to step down," Rep. Jamaal Bowman said. "It's unfortunate for the voters in that district that they were duped into supporting a person that they thought was going to represent them with integrity."

Even though Santos has not been sworn in, his congressional website is up and running with a one-line bio. It lists a Douglaston, Queens, building on Northern Boulevard as his district office, which still has signs of former congressman Tom Suozzi.

Rozner asked several Republicans from across the country whether Santos should step down.

"I'm not going to opine on that. That's up to his constituents," West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney said.

"I'm not going to go there. George Santos, he's got his own battles, he can pick that," South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman said.

Santos told CBS2's Lisa Rozner he plans to vote for McCarthy again in the next speaker voting session, but he ignored all other questions.

Santos' attorney says Santos does plan to move forward in being sworn in. He declined to comment on the Brazil investigation.