Calls grow for Congressman-elect George Santos to resign after allegedly lying about his background

NEW YORK - He hasn't even taken office yet, and there are already calls for a congressman-elect to resign.

A bombshell report claims he lied about his resumé, including where he worked and went to school.

Congressman-elect George Santos, whose district includes Nassau's North Shore and parts of Queens, has still not spoken out in response to the allegations. He simply retweeted late Monday night a statement put out by his lawyer.

Now, not only other lawmakers, but also residents living throughout his district are demanding answers.

"The behavior of Santos is deplorable, and he must be held accountable," said Whitestone resident Sheila Harmon.

"If the man based his whole campaign on false claims, it's not right. It has to be dealt with," said Robert Sunshine of Syosset.

Those are the sentiments of some living in the 3rd Congressional District, represented by Santos.

A group of residents gathered Tuesday morning outside a home in Whitestone, Queens where Santos allegedly used to live.

"He is sending the message that you can lie, fabricate and in general just be dishonest and still be elected to the United States Congress," said Plainview resident Aidan Davis.

A New York Times investigative story called into question key parts of the resumé Santos sold to voters, listing employers Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and alma maters Baruch College and NYU. The problem? None of them have any record of Santos.

Other parts of his resumé may be "largely fiction," including an alleged nonprofit animal rescue, and claims the 34-year-old lost employees during the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Santos' attorney calls the story a "shotgun blast of attacks. It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations."

The statement was criticized for not addressing the allegations directly.

"Not one allegation was refuted. When you're backed up against the corner, you either admit to what you've done or you deflect, and he's deflecting," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan.

The Times' review of public documents and court filings also found criminal charges for check fraud in Brazil, eviction cases against him, and raised questions about campaign funding.

"We must call on Democrats and Republicans of good conscience to to speak up and speak out. We are also calling on the House ethics committees to launch an investigation, and we're calling on the AG's office to look at campaign wrongdoing when it comes to campaign funding violations," Lafazan said.

There are several avenues in which an ethics investigation could take place with the House of Representatives, but none likely to affect Santos' ability to take office next month.