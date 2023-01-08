Rep. George Santos sworn into Congress as some constituents call for his resignation

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos is newly sworn in and in the hot seat as his constituents say he's hiding from them.

Some are calling for him to resign, and investigations to sort out his admitted lies and alleged crimes are ramping up.

A rally was held Saturday in front of the office for Congressional District 3 with Democrats and some Republicans united in what they call their disgust that admitted fibber George Santos is officially a member of Congress now that he took the oath of office.

The Republican starts his tenure as a new member of the House for parts of Queens and Long Island under clouds of controversy.

"We are only focused on removing George Santos and making sure we get a special election," protester Jody Kass said.

Santos admitted he lied about his background, including attending Baruch College and working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. There are also questions about Santos' finances and the claim of a heavy donation to his own campaign.

"I'm very close to him. I met him in 2021. I am a conservative activist," Long Island resident Teodora Choolfaian said.

She says she campaigned for him but is no longer a fan. She was invited to celebrate with him in Washington, D.C., and she went -- not to congratulate him but to urge him to quit.

"George, it's Teodora. Resign immediately," she said.

One question repeated at the rally: where is he? Demonstrators wanted to know if he's hiding from his constituents.

"His office is not set up. You wouldn't know that this is your current Congress member's office right now," protester Tanbir Chowdhury said.

CBS2 tried to reach Santos on his cell phone, got no response and left a message. We spoke to members of his team, and one of them told us, "I do not know where he is."

He had lived for a time with his sister in the area, but it is unclear if he will return there.

His legal troubles appear to be growing. A House Ethics Committee investigation is possible.

While investigations into his claims and actions include a high-profile one by the Republican Nassau County District Attorney, a criminal investigation involving alleged stolen checks is said to have been reopened by prosecutors in Brazil.

Despite many who wonder how on Earth can he stay, he appears steadfast that for now he will not budge.