Congressman-elect George Santos set to be sworn in Tuesday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Congressman-elect George Santos is expected to be sworn into office Tuesday. 

The Long Island Republican has said he plans to take the oath of office when the new Congress begins in Washington.

Santos has admitted he lied about his heritage, education and work experience while running for office. 

Federal and state prosecutors have opened investigations

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will travel to Washington, D.C. for the swearing-in.

