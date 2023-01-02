Congressman-elect George Santos set to be sworn in Tuesday
NEW YORK -- Congressman-elect George Santos is expected to be sworn into office Tuesday.
The Long Island Republican has said he plans to take the oath of office when the new Congress begins in Washington.
Santos has admitted he lied about his heritage, education and work experience while running for office.
Federal and state prosecutors have opened investigations.
CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will travel to Washington, D.C. for the swearing-in.
