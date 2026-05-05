2026 Tony Awards nominations are announced. See the list here.

Tony Award nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony Award winner Darren Criss announced the nominees in some of the top categories for the 2026 Tony Awards exclusively on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday.

The list below will be updated as the rest of the nominations are shared on the Tony Awards' YouTube channel at 9 a.m. ET.

Pop star P!NK hosts the 79th Annual Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET, which will air on CBS and Paramount+. The singer said in an earlier statement, "It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz."

Here are the 2026 Tony Award nominees:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, "Fallen Angels"

Carrie Coon, "Bug"

Susannah Flood, "Liberation"

Lesley Manville, "Oedipus"

Kelli O'Hara, "Fallen Angels"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, "Punch"

Nathan Lane, "Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman"

John Lithgow, "Giant"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Every Brilliant Thing"

Mark Strong, "Oedipus"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, "Schmigadoon!"

Stephanie Hsu, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"

Caissie Levy, "Ragtime"

Marla Mindelle, "Titaníque"

Christiani Pitts, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, "Chess"

Luke Evans, "Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show"

Joshua Henry, "Ragtime"

Sam Tutty, "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

Brandon Uranowitz, "Ragtime"

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road



Check back for updates as additional categories are announced.