Watch CBS News
Local News

New questions surround Congressman-elect George Santos' campaign finances

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

New questions surround George Santos' campaign finances
New questions surround George Santos' campaign finances 02:05

NEW YORK -- Calls for embattled Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos to resign are growing louder Friday after a new report stated Santos spent campaign funds on $40,000 worth of air travel. 

The news came in a New York Times article overnight. 

READ MORE: More of Congressman-elect George Santos' claims come under scrutiny

Meanwhile, CBS News sources say the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York is looking at Santos' finances, including financial disclosure filings. 

It's something the weekly Long Island paper The North Shore Leader reported on last summer, months before the New York Times did a deeper dive into Santos' fabrications.

"We saw in his financial filings that there were hundreds of thousands of dollars of very dubious items listed. It smelled of fraud," said Grant Lally, co-publisher of The North Shore Leader. "The big one is the $700,000 loan that he claims he made to his campaign. Now, this is somebody who wasn't worth $5,000, and suddenly 12 months later, he is loaning his campaign $700,000 in cash."

Santos, a Republican, has refused to resign after admitting he lied about his education and work history

READ MORECongressman-elect George Santos faces federal investigation after admitting to lying on resume

On Wednesday, more of Santos' claims were questioned, including one about him saying he attended the elite private school Horace Mann in the Bronx, but dropped out due to family financial hardships. A spokesperson for the school said there are no records of him ever attending.

Santos also previously said his mother was in the south tower on 9/11 and that her death was related to the tragedy, but reports say there is no evidence she was near ground zero.

"As a constituent, if I come to his office, how do I know that he's not just BS-ing me?" said Angel Reyes, of the Nassau County Agency of Hispanic Affairs.

READ MOREConstituents make it clear at rally they don't want Congressman-elect George Santos seated

Amid growing calls for Santos to step down, Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres is introducing a bill with the acronym "SANTOS," which stands for "Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker." 

On Twitter, Torres said the bill would require candidates to disclose their employment, educational and military history under oath. He said the goal would be to punish candidates who lie to voters about their qualifications. 

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 12:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.