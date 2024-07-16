Prime Day live updates on today's lightning deals and best Amazon discounts
It's official -- Amazon Prime Day 2024 is on. The much-anticipated sales event started at midnight PT, and our shopping experts have found the best deals on tech, home, sports, back-to-school essentials and more. (We've got an eye on Amazon's competitors this Prime Day, too.) Read on to discover today's top deals, or tap the button below to shop all of Amazon's must-see Prime Day 2024 deals. Don't wait until the last minute -- the best Prime Day deals are selling out fast.
Lightning deal alert: Score an extra-large beach tent for 45% off
Get some much-needed shade at the beach with this family-size beach tent from Oileus. It's only $55 during Prime Day, which is a steal considering its size, features and the fact that we are at the height of beach season. It's such a good deal that 85% of shoppers have already claimed the discount, so act fast before this deal disappears! This is a much better deal than the super popular Shibumi Shade, which is only 13% off (with coupon) for the sale.
The tent can accommodate four people at once (two adults and two kids) and comes with two windows for ventilation as well as two mesh pockets, which is convenient for storing essentials such as water and your phone. What's more, it's super easy to transport to and from your car with the included bag.
Lightning deal alert: Save 20% on a nonstick saute pan from Caraway
Famous for making "nontoxic", nonstick cookware, Caraway is discounting their versatile saute pan for Prime Day. Originally $145, the saute pan is now $116. At the time of this post, only 30% of shoppers have claimed this deal, so there's still time to score this 20% discount!
The Caraway nonstick saute pan is ceramic and free of PFOA, PFAs, heavy metals and more, which may put some home cooks at ease. This is compatible on multiple cooktops, including gas and induction, and can survive temperatures up to 550 degrees in the oven. What's more, it comes in a range of eye-catching colors, ranging from mustard to pink.
A deal for DIYers: Save 46% on a Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver tool kit
Originally priced at $239, this Dewalt cordless drill and impact driver bundle is now $129 during Prime Day.
In addition to these two, top-rated and versatile tools, the tool kit comes with two rechargeable battery packs, a battery charger and a durable yellow and black Dewalt carry bag. The cordless drill features a two-speed transmission (0 to 450 RPM and 0 to 1,500 RPM). Both tools utilize an ergonomic handle and a compact design, so they'll fit into tight areas.
Both tools also have LED lighting built in, so you get better visibility in your work area with minimal shadows.
This versatile and durable Dewalt combo kit is rated 4.7 stars by Amazon reviewers -- based on more than 50,000 reviews.
Limited-time deal alert! Save 40% on a Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
Coffee lovers rejoice! This little Keurig coffee maker is $40 off for Prime Day, taking the price down to $60 (from $100).
The coffee maker boasts more than 76,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It can brew between six to 12 ounces of coffee at once, and because of its relatively compact size (it's only five inches wide), it's great for people with small kitchens. The Keurig K-Mini also comes in six fun colors, including green, red and pink. Take advantage of this discount before it disappears.
Save big on golf balls: TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls
Amazon Prime Day features some of the best golf ball deals of the year, making this a smart time to stock up starting with the TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls.
TaylorMade's seamless ball features layered construction and a cast urethane cover. The ball delivers high speed, high launch and a soft feel. The ball's expanded core delivers increased speed.
Rated 4.8 stars by enthusiastic Amazon shoppers, these TaylorMade golf balls are on sale for $34, reduced from $50.
Get the Kyy 15" portable monitor for 48% off on day one of Prime Day
Originally $136, this portable monitor is now $70 for Prime members. To ensure the greatest savings, make sure you add the available $10 coupon before checkout.
The Kyy 15" portable monitor delivers stunning visuals. It has an advanced IPS screen with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and HDR, as well as surprisingly bright colors. Its eye-care features, including blue light reduction and flicker-free technology, are a great addition to its list of perks too.
Its ultra-slim profile, measuring just 0.3 inches and weighing a mere 1.7 pounds, makes it great for taking along with you to work on the go, but it also makes a good addition to your home setup as well, especially if you want a permanent second screen for your laptop.
The monitor comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of PU leather, which not only protects the display but also doubles as a stand with two grooves for adjustable viewing angles. It can be used in both landscape and portrait modes, and its built-in speakers, and user-friendly menu control wheel sweeten the deal.
Save 32% on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's best sounding wireless earbuds are currently the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Amazon has dropped the price on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for Amazon Prime Day, they're on sale for $169, which is a 32% price drop from their usual $249 price.
Our top pick in our 2024 Apple AirPods buyer's guide, these Apple earbuds include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and impeccable noise-canceling technology. Featured in our six best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024 roundup, this iteration of Apple's popular AirPods Pro offer touch controls on the stems, and you can choose between a USB Type-C or Lightning-compatible charging case.
These earbuds can be used for anything from a sweat session at the gym, to completely immersive music, TV and movie audio experiences.
Woah: Save 36% on the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Pet Expert Robot
If you're in search of shiny floors, the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot is for you. While many robot vacuums clean hard wood floors, this model comes with a special solution to add shine to your floors. You can save 36% on this Amazon Prime Day deal, which cuts the price to $139.
It uses a two-tank cleaning system to both vacuum and mop your floors. Its dry vacuum cleaning mode uses dual spinning edge brushes and a rotating brush roll with suction up to 1500 Pa, so you can sweep up debris before deploying the mop. The mop portion uses rotating, replaceable mop pads to clean tile, linoleum and sealed hard floors.
While there are few smart components to this mop and vacuum hybrid, it does feature a soft surface avoidance feature that keeps it from bumping into chairs, tables and other obstacles.