Samsung's 'The Frame' Disney100 edition is back. Score the smart TV before it sells out again

Samsung's "The Frame" is the most popular smart TV among our CBS Essentials readers. In August, the company released a limited-edition Disney100 "The Frame" smart TV, but it quickly sold out. Now, just in time for the holidays, this TV is back in stock, but only in limited quantities. Here's what could be your very last opportunity to snag this limited-edition set before it disappears forever. This 4K television lets Mouse House enthusiasts display art from their favorite Disney stories, plus offers a few other exclusive, Disney-themed perks (like a special version of the TV's bezel and remote control).

Meet Samsung's 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition



Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's "The Frame" offers some unique functionality that makes it stand out from the competition. For example, it's designed to be hung on a wall. This special edition 4K TV utilizes a thin platinum-colored bezel with a Disney100 logo. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. When you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect), Disney images or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, Samsung's "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to "The Frame's" thin (just one-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall–yet it's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

Users that purchase the limited-edition Disney100 version of "The Frame" will see a special Samsung x Disney100 onscreen logo on power-up. The TV also features exclusive bezels in the Disney100 signature color, a special Disney edition remote featuring Mickey Mouse, and 100 pieces of special artwork inspired by classic Disney stories. The special-edition TV is currently available in three sizes; 55-inches, 65-inches and 75-inches.

Why we like Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's optional auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up "The Frame" to turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on "The Frame" by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

What's special about the Disney100 Edition:

It comes with a Mickey Mouse-inspired solar-charging remote.

A commemorative Platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo is included as an added gift with purchase.

Display 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection only on this special edition TV.

Samsung's 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition: 55" or 65" Versions

Originally, Samsung released a 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch version of this TV, but once again, the 75-inch version has sold out. However, at the moment, the 55-inch and 65-inch versions remain available from Samsung's website.

While the Disney100 edition of "The Frame" is not on sale for the holidays, the regular edition of this popular and unique TV is on sale -- for between $50 and $1,000 off (depending on the screen size you choose) -- at Samsung's website. Check out these Black Friday deals available right now:

You can also surf over to Amazon to discover similar Black Friday deals on Samsung's "The Frame." But before making a purchase, we encourage you to check out the in-depth review of this TV from our in-house tech experts. It's chock full of insight about why we believe this is currently one of the best and most versatile TV options available.

