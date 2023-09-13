Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV price tracker: When to buy a TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming shows and movies. It has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This Samsung TV is wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers, but it does come with a hefty price tag, so you'll want to make sure you're finding the best deal possible on the top-rated TV. The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on "The Frame" using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy.

Keep reading to find out whether you should buy "The Frame" right now or wait for a better sale (hint: the Discover Samsung sale is going on now).

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life. The different sizes often go on sale at the same time, but there can be some variance.

Along with major sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, the semi-annual Discover Samsung sales are typically the best time to buy "The Frame." If you've been wanting to hang one of these ultra-thin TVs on your wall at home, you can enjoy extra savings of between $300 and $1,000 now during the Discover Samsung fall sale.

Here are some of the great deals you'll find happening right now on Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV:

Amazon often has deals on the older slight older "The Frame" model, the 2021 Samsung "The Frame" smart TV. If even the sale prices on the latest model are a bit out of your price range, buying the 2021 version is a great way to save.

It's a good time to buy the 2021 "The Frame". The smart TV is only a few hundred bucks more than its Black Friday 2022 price and much cheaper than it's been listed for in recent months. Most sizes are on-sale for 17% off right now and cost less that the newer model even with the deep Discover Samsung discounts.

Here's why so many people love 'The Frame' smart TV

So why is everyone clamoring to hang "The Frame" smart TV on their wall? For starters, it's available in seven popular sizes, including 32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. All sizes of this TV utilize a QLED 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a unique, anti-glare matte finish with a wide viewing angle. The TV is able to generate billions of accurate colors that bring whatever you're watching to life with incredible detail.

Meanwhile, regardless of what size "The Frame" TV you purchase, it's only one inch thick and designed to be hung on a wall, just like a picture frame. The TV screen is actually surrounded by your choice of bezels that resemble a traditional picture frame. When you order the TV, you get to choose from a selection of frame colors and styles, so it blends in perfectly with your home's decor.

Then, whenever you're not watching a TV show, movie or sporting event, for example, instead of being turned off and having a large black rectangle hanging on your wall, "The Frame" is able to display your choice of famous works of art. Each piece of art is shown in high resolution, so the images look like actual paintings. If your favorite art was created vertically as a portrait, for example, the screen can easily rotate on its mount to accommodate this.

With a paid subscription, there are more than 2,000 works of art you can choose from. However, "The Frame" can also display your own selection of digital photos and video clips. It's all managed using a special smartphone app. Meanwhile, thanks to a motion sensor that's built into the TV, when nobody is in the room (or at night), "The Frame" will turn itself off, but then turn itself back on automatically and display artwork (or your chosen content) as soon as anyone enters the room.

When actually watching TV on "The Frame," you get the benefits of AI-based Quantum Dot technology that showcases vivid and bright colors that take full advantage of HDR (high dynamic range) to enhance detail and contrast. Blacks appear extra deep, while whites are crisp and bright. The TV continuously uses AI to analyze the content you're watching and optimizes it to flush out intricate detail in full 4K resolution. But if you're watching 1080p resolution content, the TV's upscaling feature upgrades that content to near 4K quality.

Plus, with the help of Samsung's Tizen processor, you get all of the latest smart TV features at your disposal. This includes easy access to all of the popular streaming services. For gamers, "The Frame" supports integrated Xbox online gaming, with no console required. However, you can easily connect any gaming console to the TV using one of the four HDMI ports and then take advantage of Samsung's Game Hub feature.

Choose the display size and bezel frame design that will best fit into your living space and then transform that room using Samsung's "The Frame" as a centerpiece on any wall. For extra peace of mind when it comes to your TV investment, consider adding some protection for your purchase through the Samsung Care+ plan, which is available with two or four years of coverage.

